Verstappen tells Palou to stay in IndyCar

Max Verstappen has urged IndyCar champion Alex Palou to resist the lure of Formula 1 and stay where he is amid his dominant run in America.

Speaking on the Pelas Pistas podcast, the quadruple world champion recalled his long association with Palou, the 28-year-old Spaniard who most experts agree is clearly capable of thriving in F1.

"We were teammates at CRG during our karting days and also in sim racing, at Redline," Verstappen said. "We even raced a few times together. He’s a good guy, very friendly, and what he’s achieved in IndyCar is truly impressive - as is the way he’s doing it."

Palou recently reaffirmed his commitment to Chip Ganassi Racing and Indycar following his legal dispute with McLaren over a cancelled IndyCar contract. Verstappen said that sticking with the US series is the smarter long-term move.

"If I were in his place, I wouldn’t leave IndyCar," Verstappen commented. "Few people have the opportunity to win - we need to live well, we need to earn money, and if you’re in a dominant position you can ensure your own survival.

"Why would you risk throwing it all away? For a few years of F1 and not starting in a top team?"

He added that the jump to F1 only makes sense in the right circumstances - and that there’s nothing wrong with dominating elsewhere.

"You can also say, ’I’m going to do it this way if it works,’ but if not, you’ve lost the momentum you had. I think he’s making the right choice staying where he can keep winning."