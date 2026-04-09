Hakkinen’s daughter Ella to debut in Formula 4

Ella Hakkinen, the daughter of two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen, will make her single-seater debut in the Central European Formula 4 series this season.

The 15-year-old, already part of McLaren’s junior program, will race for Jenzer Motorsport, with her first event taking place at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

Her famous father believes she has what it takes to go all the way.

"My daughter shows the inner drive and talent to make it all the way to the top," Mika Hakkinen, 57, told Ilta-Sanomat newspaper.

"Ella is an extremely talented racing driver. I say this not only as a father, but based on my observations as a former top driver. Her motivation is impressive. She desperately wants to become a racing driver. She’s become a real daredevil.

"In a few years, we’ll see a female driver in Formula 1 again, whether it’s Ella or someone else. The new generation of Formula 1 fans is 40 percent female, and the sport needs to reflect that."