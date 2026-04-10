Piastri plays down Webber ’distance’ talk after tough start

Oscar Piastri has played down suggestions he has distanced himself from mentor and manager Mark Webber, insisting their evolving relationship is simply a "natural evolution" of his growing experience in Formula 1.

After a disastrous start to 2026 - failing to even begin the opening two grands prix - the Australian bounced back strongly in Suzuka, finishing P2 and describing it as "one of my best weekends in F1".

The improved performance comes amid earlier speculation that Piastri’s relationship with Webber had cooled following tensions during the 2025 title fight, when questions were raised behind the scenes about McLaren’s handling of driver equality with Lando Norris.

But speaking to Fox Sports in Australia, Piastri made clear the shift is more about maturity than any fallout.

"Webber is still very much involved, and I’ve still spoken to him a lot through the start of the year," he said.

"I’m getting more experience in my own career, and there’s also an element of I’ve just got more experience, so I can make some of these decisions, ask some of these questions myself.

"Especially the first couple of years, there were a lot of questions that hadn’t even crossed my mind that Mark was asking as if they were obvious to me and the team.

"I think now some of those questions come a lot more naturally for me. It’s just a natural evolution, really."

Indeed, Piastri suggested his growing confidence is tied directly to his performances.

"I certainly feel more comfortable now than I did in my first year of F1," he said.

"I think it’s always been something that’s pretty important to me, being just who I am - not trying to force something that isn’t me."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella also hailed what he called the "strongest Oscar" yet after Suzuka, praising the 25-year-old’s composure after his chaotic opening rounds.