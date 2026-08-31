Norris admits ’other interest’ before long McLaren deal

Lando Norris says committing his future to McLaren through at least 2030 was an easy decision despite interest from elsewhere and the huge salaries now being discussed around Formula 1’s leading drivers.

The reigning world champion’s new contract is reportedly worth around $40 million per year, with an option that could extend the relationship beyond 2030.

But Norris says the figures being circulated are exaggerated.

"It’s certainly not close to the figures I’ve been seeing online sadly," he said. "Of course it’s a bit more with any job when you extend.

"It’s certainly not close to the level of Lewis or Max. It shouldn’t be because I’ve not achieved as much as they have in their career."

Norris nevertheless believes his current level belongs alongside Formula 1’s very best.

"In a way, I believe it should be, because I believe I can fight against them whenever I need to and I can do a better job whenever I need to," said the 26-year-old, who has won the last two grands prix back to back.

"So I guess I have the two opinions on it."

He also acknowledged there had been "other interest" before signing, but insists leaving McLaren held little appeal.

"It really was the easiest decision I’ve had to make in my career so far," said Norris.

"I’ll be very, very happy at the end of my career to say that McLaren is the only team I’ve been with."

Ralf Schumacher believes Norris’ recent performances explain why McLaren was so keen to secure him long-term.

"Norris is the team leader now, you just have to say that," he said of Norris, whose teammate is Oscar Piastri.

"He (Norris) made a lot of mistakes, but he doesn’t make them anymore," Schumacher added.

Schumacher now describes Norris as "one of the best drivers in Formula 1 at the moment", while noting the contrast with teammate Piastri.

"Norris is really top. Piastri is currently struggling," said the German. ’He’s having a hard time now."