BMW rules out F1 despite manufacturer-friendly era

BMW has again ruled out a Formula 1 return despite the sport’s booming popularity and regulations designed to attract major manufacturers.

Audi is already committed to F1 and Mercedes remains one of the championship’s benchmark manufacturers, but BMW M boss Frank van Meel says the German marque’s priorities remain elsewhere.

Speaking to motor1.com, van Meel said BMW sees greater value in WEC and IMSA because of their direct relevance to road-car development.

Asked whether that is where F1 is lacking, he replied: "Yes."

"Formula 1 is too far removed for us, too much like a laboratory and not sufficiently transferable to production cars."

"In Formula 1, it would be a completely separate technology centre, detached from everything else."

Van Meel acknowledged that BMW customers still follow F1, but said that is not enough to justify entering.

"Our customers and fans certainly like Formula 1, but they also prefer the more direct, production-oriented motorsport," he insisted.

"The M story is that we bring motorsport into production vehicles. And Formula 1 simply doesn’t fit into that for us."