F1 legend Stuck blasts ’electric nonsense’

Hans-Joachim Stuck has launched a blunt attack on Formula 1’s current technical direction, arguing that battery deployment and artificial overtaking aids have reduced the importance of the driver.

Speaking on Servus TV’s Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7, the former F1 driver was particularly critical of the 2026 rules.

"All this electric nonsense in Formula 1 simply doesn’t belong there," said the 75-year-old German.

"Overtaking by opening and closing wings? What a load of rubbish."

"They should implement proper aerodynamics, like in Formula Indy (IndyCar), where you can use the slipstream. Overtaking is done with guts, not by opening and closing wings."

Stuck suggested the current cars have succeeded in reducing the driver’s influence.

"Maybe the driver isn’t so crucial anymore," he said.

However, he has no such doubts about championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

"He is a once-in-a-century talent in my eyes," said Stuck.

"He is just as much a once-in-a-century talent in my eyes as Max Verstappen was. Or as Ayrton Senna or perhaps Nelson Piquet were in the past."

"He came out of nowhere, he was suddenly there. He’s also a really likeable guy - his family is always with him."

"He’s already living it all and getting his reward."

With Antonelli holding a commanding championship lead, Stuck believes the Italian can now afford to manage races more carefully.

"With that points lead, you can afford to sacrifice a place in the fight," he said.

Finally, Stuck also praised Verstappen’s performances at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

"Frank Stippler is one of the fastest drivers in the world, and he says it’s incredible what Max is showing. And it’s what he needs - that challenge."