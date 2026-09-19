Baku GP could move to artificial island

No timetable has been announced

Baku GP could move to artificial island
Author: GMM
19 September 2026 - 15:53

Azerbaijan’s Formula 1 race could eventually move away from its current Baku street circuit under plans for a major new artificial island development in the Caspian Sea.

Sea Breeze has announced a cooperation agreement with Chinese infrastructure giant CSCEC Infrastructure for the Fire Island project, a 268-hectare artificial island within the wider Sea Breeze resort development.

The statement specifically confirms that "a track for the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix is also planned for the island."

No timetable has been announced for the circuit or any future transfer of the Grand Prix from central Baku.

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