Baku GP could move to artificial island
No timetable has been announced
Author:
19 September 2026 - 15:53
Azerbaijan’s Formula 1 race could eventually move away from its current Baku street circuit under plans for a major new artificial island development in the Caspian Sea.
Sea Breeze has announced a cooperation agreement with Chinese infrastructure giant CSCEC Infrastructure for the Fire Island project, a 268-hectare artificial island within the wider Sea Breeze resort development.
The statement specifically confirms that "a track for the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix is also planned for the island."
No timetable has been announced for the circuit or any future transfer of the Grand Prix from central Baku.