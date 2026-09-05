Piastri relaxed over future amid longer F1 deals

Oscar Piastri says the trend towards longer Formula 1 contracts does not change how he views his own future, despite growing certainty around several of his rivals.

Max Verstappen is tied long-term to Red Bull, while Piastri’s own teammate Lando Norris has also now committed to McLaren until 2030.

Piastri, whose own deal runs only through the next couple of years, said greater stability is generally positive for drivers.

"I think it is probably better for us as drivers that there is a bit more stability around contracts in general," said the Australian.

But he also pointed out that long contracts do not necessarily end speculation.

"Max has had a contract all this time and yet there has been talk about his contract virtually every year for the past two or three years," said Piastri.

Piastri said most major deals will still contain ways out.

"I’m sure there are clauses in both directions at different times. I would be surprised if there are huge contracts in which there is no room for manoeuvre at all, both from the team and the driver," he said.

For him, the main value of a longer agreement is the signal of commitment.

"I think it mainly shows a commitment to each other. It just shows that you want to work together and want it to be successful."

"It’s nice to have a little more certainty about how things will go," added Piastri.