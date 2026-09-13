Lambiase could join McLaren early

Gianpiero Lambiase could now leave Red Bull for McLaren as early as 2027, with preparations already underway for Max Verstappen to work without his long-time race engineer.

Lambiase’s move to McLaren was announced earlier this year for 2028, but speculation accelerated in Madrid after he was seen openly speaking with Zak Brown in the McLaren hospitality area.

Auto Motor und Sport says McLaren has always wanted Lambiase as soon as possible, while De Telegraaf reports Red Bull is already planning for life without him.

Verstappen is expected to work with Tom Hart for three races later this season - Austin, Sao Paulo and Las Vegas - while Lambiase remains employed by Red Bull through the end of the year.

That has fuelled speculation that an earlier period of gardening leave could allow Lambiase to start at McLaren in 2027 rather than 2028.

McLaren has not confirmed that a revised agreement is complete.

Red Bull, however, appears to be moving ahead with its contingency plans.

Tom McCullough has already been recruited from Aston Martin and is due to begin work as Head of Racing, while Lambiase’s wider trackside technical responsibilities are expected to be divided among several people.

The Madrid paddock activity further added to the intrigue, with Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies seen visiting McLaren’s motorhome and Brown also seen at Red Bull.