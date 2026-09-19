Vesti admits reserve role is ’mega brutal’

Frederik Vesti admits life as Mercedes’ Formula 1 reserve is becoming increasingly difficult as he continues to wait for the opportunity he has chased since childhood.

The 24-year-old Dane told Ekstra Bladet that Formula 1, rather than simply becoming a professional racing driver, has always been the only real goal.

"It’s just mega, mega, mega brutal," he said in Madrid.

"All my good energy goes into making Kimi or George world champion. It’s difficult, of course, when you yourself have dreamed of becoming world champion since eight years old."

Vesti says he continues pushing Mercedes for every possible opportunity.

"I’m working hard in the simulator," he said.

"I ask ’Shov’ once every two weeks when I can drive the car again. I’m pushing everything I can to create the opportunities that are needed."

He says being present at Grands Prix without racing remains painful.

"In principle, I hate being at Formula 1," Vesti smiled.

"I can’t think of anything more brutal than standing and watching 22 cars driving in circles when I’m not allowed to drive myself."

Ekstra Bladet said Vesti expects to remain Mercedes reserve in 2027 but is still targeting a possible opening for 2028.

"My whole life I’ve dreamed of becoming a Formula 1 world champion," he said. I’ve never dreamed of becoming a professional racing driver."

"The dream is Formula 1."