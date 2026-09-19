Wolff’s son Jack wins first karting title

Toto Wolff had two reasons to celebrate after Madrid, with Kimi Antonelli winning the Spanish GP while his nine-year-old son Jack secured the first karting championship of his career.

Jack Wolff won the final round of the IAME Series Italy Racing Formula in the X30 U10 category at the Leopard Circuit Viterbo, sealing the title after arriving at the finale as championship leader.

Speaking immediately after Antonelli’s F1 victory, Wolff told Sky Italia that he had been following his son’s race at the same time.

"I followed the final with live timing while our Grand Prix was underway here," he smiled.

Wolff also spoke this week to Austrian newspaper Osterreich about Jack and Johann Berger, the nine-year-old son of Gerhard Berger, who are already competing against each other in international karting.

"Jack and Johann are two very young boys taking their first steps in international karting," the Mercedes team boss said.

"Both are racing in the top kart category, both are at the front, they’re doing well, and they’re exceeding expectations."

"Sometimes one pushes the other, and vice versa."

Wolff joked that the rivalry extends to the fathers as well.

"I have a great time with Gerhard - we’re very competitive, but also have a lot of fun," he said.

When asked whether Austria might therefore have a couple of future Formula 1 drivers in the making, Wolff said he was in no hurry.

"We can talk about this again in ten years," he laughed.