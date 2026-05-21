Liuzzi ’not optimistic’ as Ferrari faces crucial Montreal test

Vitantonio Liuzzi admits he is pessimistic about Ferrari’s title hopes despite growing belief the team’s updated chassis may now be among the strongest on the grid.

After Miami, Ferrari appeared to slip behind both McLaren and Red Bull again, even though the Italian team introduced an extensive new aerodynamic package centred around its much-discussed ’Macarena’ rear wing.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport technical analyst Paolo Filisetti, the upcoming Montreal weekend will be the first true benchmark for evaluating whether Ferrari’s development direction is actually working.

"Ferrari introduced a comprehensive aerodynamic upgrade package in Miami, comprising eleven distinct elements," Filisetti wrote.

However, he said Miami failed to provide clear answers because the circuit heavily exposed Ferrari’s engine deficit relative to Mercedes.

"The objective data has once again highlighted the limitations of the current version of Maranello’s power unit," Filisetti explained.

"In the paddock, there’s a shared opinion that the SF-26 is an extremely capable car in terms of chassis and aerodynamics, but it’s currently hampered by performance that isn’t up to par with the best in terms of engine performance."

Filisetti believes Mercedes could struggle to exploit its normally superior energy-management strategies as aggressively as on previous circuits.

He added that Ferrari has worked extensively on revised energy-management modes following the Miami regulation tweaks.

"According to rumours, the simulations have yielded very positive results," Filisetti said.

Former Toro Rosso and Red Bull driver Liuzzi is less convinced Ferrari can sustain a championship challenge.

"I hope so," he said when asked if Ferrari can still fight for the title.

"But I’m not very optimistic, unfortunately, because over the past few years, we’ve become accustomed to the car’s development during the season being a little slower than that of our competitors."

"Ferrari is always close, but unfortunately, it’s not enough to secure the title. But I hope I’m wrong and we’ll see Ferrari in contention in the second half of the championship."

Meanwhile Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has confirmed the Brackley based team will finally introduce its first major upgrade package of the season in Canada after rivals unveiled their developments in Miami.

"Our competitors took a step forward in Miami and we need to respond," Wolff said.

"Seven Grands Prix in 10 weekends before shutdown is an opportunity to do that and build momentum."