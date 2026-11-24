Organisers of Madrid’s new Formula 1 circuit have confirmed that changes to the track layout are being prepared for 2027, following criticism of the racing during its inaugural Spanish GP.

The Madring venue faced questions about its overtaking opportunities even before its debut, with drivers pushing for improvements after experiencing the circuit firsthand.

Organisers subsequently acknowledged that modifications would be necessary, and have now confirmed work is underway.

"The organisers are already working on specific track modifications aimed at encouraging overtaking and increasing the excitement of the racing," the official statement said.

"Further details are set to be revealed in the coming months."

Other improvements will focus on visibility and protection from the sun, including a new roof for the grandstand that overlooks La Monumental - the circuit’s unique 547-metre banked corner.

Organisers also promised improved viewing conditions in the more affordable Pelouse areas, with tickets for both sections going on sale on November 24.

The precise changes to the racing layout have not yet been disclosed.