Colton Herta has abruptly ended his Formula 2 campaign with two rounds remaining, fuelling speculation that the disappointed American has also rejected Cadillac’s offer to become its reserve driver in 2027.

Hitech confirmed on Tuesday that Roman Bilinski will replace Herta for the Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds following a mutual agreement to end his involvement early.

The announcement comes just days after Cadillac confirmed Valtteri Bottas would remain alongside Sergio Perez next season, ending Herta’s hopes of securing a race seat despite obtaining his FIA super licence.

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss admitted in Las Vegas that Herta had taken the news badly.

"It was definitely a tough decision, tough discussion with Colton. Yeah, I think he was disappointed," he said.

"There was a lot of work, a lot of build-up going to this."

Towriss confirmed Cadillac had offered Herta a reserve role but suggested the American was considering other opportunities.

"We’ve offered him a reserve position. The (race) seat’s open for ’28, so there are options on the table for Colton," he said.

"I think he’s decided on a direction, but we’re still in conversations on that."

Herta’s difficult F2 campaign had already raised questions about his readiness for Formula 1, although Towriss praised his performances in testing and practice sessions.

Hitech thanked the 26-year-old for his efforts.

"I would like to thank Colton for his commitment and determination throughout his time with Hitech, despite a challenging season," said engineering chief Jan Sumann.