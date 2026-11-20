Rafael Camara admits he faces a difficult decision over whether to finish the 2026 season in Formula 1 with Haas or return to Formula 2 to fight for the championship.

The Brazilian, already confirmed as a full-time Haas driver for 2027, is racing alongside Oliver Bearman in Las Vegas but has yet to establish his plans for Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Both events also host the final two rounds of the F2 championship, which Camara currently leads ahead of Nikola Tsolov.

"That’s a very good question. Both are very important to me," Camara admitted when asked which championship would take priority.

"In Formula 2, I feel like we’ve been working for this all year and obviously we want to finish well."

However, the opportunity to gain further experience in Formula 1 is understandably tempting.

"It’s definitely going to be a difficult decision for me because on the one hand there’s Formula 1, which you’ve always dreamed of in your life, and on the other hand there’s a whole championship that you’ve worked all year to complete," he said.

"It would be good to win both the F3 and F2 championships as a rookie."

But he insisted no decision had yet been made.

"I’m trying to focus on this weekend now, so hopefully we’ll decide what happens after that," said Camara.