Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari produced the best chassis in Formula 1 this season, despite admitting the team’s engine performance remains a weakness heading into 2027.

The Monegasque, speaking to Sky Italia in Las Vegas, suggested Ferrari’s aerodynamic and mechanical package had been stronger than its results indicated.

"I would like the chassis of the SF-26, it was the best compared to all the others if we look at the whole season," he said.

"But we know we need to make some steps forward with the engine. We’ve worked a lot on that and I hope that next year we’ll have a bit more horsepower."

He also acknowledged that adapting to the new regulations had been complicated.

"Sometimes with these cars, one plus one doesn’t always equal two," said Leclerc. "It’s very complicated to understand them."

Looking back on his years at Maranello, Leclerc admitted he had perhaps been too accommodating earlier in his career.

"When I arrived at Ferrari I was a kid, I was impressed by everything and perhaps I wasn’t as tough as I needed to be at certain times," he said.

"Now, with more experience, things have changed, but in a positive way."

He stressed that his affection for Ferrari must not interfere with professional demands.

"Ferrari is a second family to me, I literally grew up here, but when it comes to work you have to be professional and leave this special relationship aside for a bit."

With three races remaining, Leclerc said his priority was winning again rather than simply protecting his championship position.

"I’m focused on trying to win more races before the end of the year," he confirmed.