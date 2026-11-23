Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has admitted he might never have signed Lewis Hamilton had he known how badly the relationship with Charles Leclerc would deteriorate.

The extraordinary admission came after Leclerc spun Hamilton during a battle for P6 in Las Vegas, despite Ferrari explicitly warning the Monegasque to avoid contact just five corners earlier.

Leclerc received a ten-second penalty, while an enraged Vasseur ordered him to report directly to the team boss before speaking to the media.

"If I’d known back in 2024, when we signed Hamilton, that we’d find ourselves in this situation, we would have made different choices," Vasseur told Sky Italia.

"The situation between them has become uncontrollable."

The Frenchman told Canal Plus that the latest incident was even worse than their collision in Mexico, which led to crisis talks.

"We clearly told Charles to think of the team when he was behind Lewis. He didn’t listen. It’s a professional error," he said.

Vasseur said the drivers’ personal rivalry had now reached an almost unbearable level.

"It’s a personal issue between the two of them, not between them and the team. They need to respect each other and, of course, respect the team."

When asked about his immediate confrontation with Leclerc, Vasseur replied: "No, it was not a discussion - I spoke!"

Leclerc accepted responsibility.

"I really feel guilty. I saw a gap that then disappeared," he said.

"I just felt quite embarrassed for the team in general."

Hamilton was more guarded, although he suggested Ferrari had missed opportunities to support his championship challenge earlier in the season.

"I never asked to be number 1. Honestly, never," he said.

"There were several situations in the races where, with that support, I could have easily ended up ahead of Antonelli."

When asked whether Ferrari now needed stricter rules, Hamilton replied: "That’s up to Ferrari to decide. I did everything I could and I said everything there was to say - probably even more."

Italian newspapers are already questioning whether the partnership can survive.

La Repubblica described Ferrari’s dilemma as a "100 million euro problem", with Leclerc contracted until 2030 and Hamilton through 2027, reportedly with an option for 2028.

Former F1 driver Timo Glock even suggested contractual action might become necessary.

"Of course, you could give Leclerc a break from racing and put someone else in the car," he told Sky Deutschland.

"But something has to happen now."

Vasseur confirmed that further discussions and potential consequences would follow.

"On Monday, we will discuss the consequences and see what measures to take," he warned.

"It’s completely unacceptable."