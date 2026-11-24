Ferrari is considering financial penalties and potentially even suspending a driver after the latest collision between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, with crisis talks continuing ahead of the Qatar GP.

According to Corriere della Sera, an initial meeting took place immediately after Sunday’s chaotic Las Vegas race, before both drivers left for the airport.

Further discussions are scheduled by video link, followed by another face-to-face confrontation in Qatar.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has made clear that the reassurances given after their previous collision in Mexico are no longer enough.

"We will definitely have to take action and make decisions," he warned.

"It’s a question of egos - there’s no better answer."

Vasseur nevertheless suggested that simply introducing stricter racing rules would not solve the underlying problem.

"Honestly, it’s not a matter of rules. What can you do differently, except that you have to respect your team-mates?"

Leclerc received a ten-second penalty after spinning Hamilton in Las Vegas, despite being warned by Ferrari not to risk another collision.

Hamilton has left the question of further sanctions entirely to Vasseur.

"The rules? I don’t decide, Fred does," he said.

"I think we weren’t on the same wavelength with Charles, and in the end, that cost us a lot of points."

Italian newspapers have been scathing, with La Gazzetta dello Sport declaring Vasseur the biggest loser from the escalating dispute.

Former Ferrari driver Ivan Capelli was unusually direct.

"The problem is Leclerc. The contact is the result of an escalation of unresolved situations that go back a long way," he said.

Dutch commentator Olav Mol believes a fine would be meaningless given Leclerc’s salary.

"I’d say: I’ll just put the reserve driver in next time, because I’m done with it," he told Ziggo Sport.

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos went further, warning that Vasseur himself could be replaced if he cannot restore discipline.

"Charles Leclerc is a nobody in the history of Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton too," he said.

"Ferrari is much bigger than anyone who is walking around there."