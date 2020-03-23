Verstappen says no to new F1 virtual series

Max Verstappen has counted himself out of the new official virtual F1 series.

The Dutchman is an avid gamer, taking part in one of the high-profile unofficial replacement events for the postponed Australian GP.

But although earlier named as a contender, Verstappen did not take part in the online replacement events for Bahrain, including the new official series.

"No, I will not participate," the Red Bull driver told Ziggo Sport.

"That is especially because I have never tried that game before," he said, referring to the official video game F1 2019.

"It takes days to understand it a little better and I don’t want to deal with it at the moment."

But that’s not the only reason, Verstappen admitted.

"I also have my hands full with the other virtual races," he said. "For me, it would not be the right thing to switch between games all the time.

"I always race to win and I don’t want to be at the back. I’d rather not race at all."