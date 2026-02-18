MotoGP-Albert Park move blocked

The Victorian state government has rejected a proposal to relocate the Australian MotoGP round from Phillip Island to Albert Park - the home of Formula 1’s Australian GP.

The current MotoGP contract expires after the 2026 season and has yet to be renewed. Promoters had reportedly demanded significant infrastructure upgrades at Phillip Island - particularly to pit and paddock facilities - or a relocation to Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit.

"They need to make improvements to bring the event up to the standards we want for MotoGP," MotoGP sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta said.

However, the Victorian government ruled out any move.

"The Australian Motorcycle GP is synonymous with Phillip Island, and Victoria is proud to support it," the government said in a statement, confirming it had rejected Dorna’s request to shift the event to Albert Park.

The state has instead pledged additional funding to upgrade Phillip Island - on the condition the race remains there.

MotoGP is now under F1 owner Liberty Media’s umbrella. With Liberty seeking calendar optimisation across both championships, the possibility of aligning MotoGP and F1 at Albert Park had sparked interest.