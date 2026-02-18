F1 Commission meets as Mercedes engine saga escalates

The Formula 1 Commission meets in Bahrain on Wednesday amid intensifying controversy over Mercedes’ disputed engine compression concept.

With the Powertrain Advisory Committee also gathering, the agenda is heavy - concerns about the complexity of the 2026 regulations, mounting criticism from top drivers, and - above all - the so-called compression saga.

Reports in the paddock suggest Mercedes would pass even a revised ’hot’ compression ratio test, but team boss Toto Wolff has made clear he is uneasy about any late regulatory intervention.

"The question is, what will be the consequences of this decision?" Wolff said. "How will it be monitored? How will it be adjusted if necessary? How will this impact the ADUO program - an additional development and modernisation opportunity that manufacturers who fall behind during the season will have access to in order to level the playing field?

"This could set a very serious and dangerous precedent."

The political landscape changed sharply when Red Bull, reportedly unable to fully replicate the concept itself, joined the majority of manufacturers in questioning Mercedes’ interpretation.

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache confirmed his scepticism.

"If you ask me, it’s illegal," he said. "Seriously, I don’t know what they’re doing, and I don’t know if it’s true or not. In various operations, it’s hard to see the line where you’re not breaking the rules but maximising your capabilities - especially on the engine side because it’s invisible."