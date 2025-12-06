More sprint races coming in 2027, Domenicali confirms

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the sport will expand its sprint format from 2027 onward, as part of a broader plan to refresh race weekends.

"Will the number of sprints increase each year? Yes," he told Sky Italia at the 2025 finale in Abu Dhabi.

"I think the drivers will like it. They’re more interested in driving when they’re racing and competing for points."

He admitted, however, that the calendar itself has reached its limit.

"As for the number of races per season, 24 Grands Prix is a fairly balanced figure - although we still see people finding time to lie on the beach between races," he laughed.

Domenicali said F1 is preparing a package of changes to present to teams and drivers, with the problem of "nothing at stake on Fridays" remaining a priority issue.

"We’re thinking about increasing the Sprint races from 2027 and perhaps shortening the weekends. We’ll soon present the changes agreed with the teams and drivers for the future."

Assessing the 2025 season, the F1 boss said the constantly shifting championship picture - "from Piastri, to Norris, to Verstappen" - has been a major success.

"It’s been an extraordinary year. The gaps between the cars have been infinitesimal, and that’s positive for the sport and for our platform."

He is also pleased with the impact of the new generation of drivers.

"I’m very happy with how the young drivers have attracted young fans we hadn’t reached before," he said. "This year there hasn’t been one who hasn’t demonstrated their qualities.

"They grew up on video games and simulators, and in 2026 that ability to manage more parameters themselves will benefit them."

As for Ferrari’s collapse, the marque’s former team boss declined to judge from the outside - but insisted the company "has faith in (Frederic) Vasseur and the drivers.