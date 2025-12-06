Doriane Pin insists ’final destination is F1’

Newly-crowned F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin is in Abu Dhabi this weekend for meetings that will determine the next step of her career - but the 21-year-old admits nothing is settled yet.

Backed by Mercedes, Frenchwoman Pin said the team has been "giving me as many options as possible so I can make the right choice" for 2026, after visiting the Brackley factory to celebrate her title.

"It was memorable," she told L’Equipe. "I saw this huge poster celebrating my championship victory. It was very emotional - they had organised a big celebration for me with around 500 people."

But her 2026 destination remains open.

"We’re in Abu Dhabi to discuss it, but honestly, we don’t know 100 percent yet. The goal is to reach the highest level, and Mercedes has the same goal as me. There are plenty of possibilities, but we don’t know yet."

Pin made clear what she ultimately wants.

"For me, it’s F1 - that’s the goal. After that, whatever path I take, it doesn’t matter to me. No matter where I go in the future, the final destination is Formula 1, and that’s what I have in mind."

Asked whether she fears disappearing from public attention if she moves into a less-covered category like F3, FRECA or endurance, Pin said she must "use my career and my results to create opportunities".

"Wherever I go, it needs to be publicised, and people need to believe in it too."

Her title has already shifted her visibility at home.

"Since Las Vegas I’ve received a huge number of requests," she said. "I’m going to Paris in two weeks for a media tour."

Pin hopes to have her 2026 plans finalised "before Christmas".