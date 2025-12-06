Hamilton: we couldn’t afford to fall behind on the 2026 project

Rumours of a shock and sudden Lewis Hamilton retirement have erupted in the Abu Dhabi paddock - despite the seven-time world champion insisting only days ago that he had no intention of walking away after his disastrous first season with Ferrari.

The 40-year-old, who has endured the worst campaign of his long career, answered in November when asked if he will quit: "No, no, no."

But the speculation has flared again, with former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher bluntly declaring in Abu Dhabi that Ferrari should consider ending the partnership now.

"From my point of view, they should bring in Oliver Bearman," he said.

"He’s delivering superb performances at Haas and will also be the future for Ferrari. Bearman and Leclerc would be a great team for 2026."

Schumacher said Hamilton is still capable of speed "when the car is right", but argued that age is the defining factor.

"At almost 41 he can no longer change his driving style," said the German. "That’s the big risk for next year.

"Of course it’s possible the new concept might suit him, but the probability is very low. He won’t be able to do it anymore. I can only hope he draws a conclusion at the end of the year and says: ’I can’t continue like this.’"

Hamilton’s back-to-back Q1 exits in Las Vegas and Qatar illustrate the depth of Ferrari’s problems - a slump he admitted he partly triggered himself by urging Fred Vasseur to stop development of the SF-25 so early.

"We had anticipated it would be difficult," Hamilton told media. "But it’s worse than expected. I was one of those who asked Fred not to develop the car any further. We couldn’t afford to fall behind on the 2026 project."

Despite the crisis, Charles Leclerc offered an unexpectedly warm defence of his embattled teammate.

"I’ve learned an enormous amount from Lewis," he told L’Equipe.

"Before his arrival, I was more guided by my gut feeling," Leclerc said. "Lewis is extremely conscientious and precise, and I’m now much more attentive to the numbers. When he arrived, I had a lot to learn. Being able to compare myself to him was a huge motivation. I never felt in his shadow."