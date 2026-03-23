Verstappen finds ’10/10 fun’ amid F1 frustration

Max Verstappen says his weekend at the Nurburgring was "definitely a ten" out of ten for enjoyment - a stark contrast to his current mood in Formula 1.

The four-time world champion switched focus to GT3 machinery between the Chinese and Japanese grands prix, winning from pole in the NLS round before being disqualified for using one set of tyres too many.

"Definitely a ten," Verstappen said of the experience when asked to rate the weekend.

The Dutchman has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with Formula 1’s 2026 regulations, repeatedly criticising the new era.

However, he insists his frustration is not simply down to Red Bull’s lack of competitiveness.

It has now emerged the RB22 is significantly overweight - by as much as 28.5 kilograms - costing roughly a second per lap compared to the minimum weight benchmark.

"That overweight costs them a second per lap," confirmed simulator driver Rudy van Buren. "The big steps for Red Bull are in the weight."

Even so, much of Verstappen’s criticism continues to centre on the driving style demanded by the new rules, particularly heavy energy management and lift-and-coast techniques.

Former driver and GPDA chairman Alex Wurz says he understands the Dutchman’s position.

"He’s obviously not happy with the situation, including where his team is and the regulations - and I understand that 100 percent," Wurz said on ORF.

"But we can’t change it tomorrow or the day after. All we can do now is try to get used to it."

Wurz believes improvements will come over time.

"The teams will improve, his team will improve too. The performance will become more competitive," he said.

He also pointed to a deeper issue with the current format.

"It should once again be rewarded who spends the most time on the gas and the least on the brakes. Right now it’s exactly the opposite - and I understand that’s not cool."

For now, Verstappen is expected to spend more time at the Nordschleife, particularly with the April calendar gap created by the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix.

"I’ll try to race as much as I can," he said.

"We’re looking at what’s possible."

However, Ralf Schumacher has warned that Verstappen must not lose focus on his primary role.

"Max needs to be more focused," he said.

"This year he doesn’t have the best car, and when he tries too hard, he makes mistakes.

"Now is the time to accept the situation and help the team."