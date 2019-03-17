McLaren needs new team boss - Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone says both Williams and McLaren need new management.

The once-great F1 teams are now struggling, and former F1 supremo Ecclestone thinks the problem is the people in charge.

"They are no longer in the hands of super competitive men like Ron Dennis and Frank Williams," he told Corriere della Sera.

"To come back strong, they have to find another Ron and another Frank."

Today, Zak Brown leads McLaren, while Frank Williams’ daughter Claire is in charge at Williams.

When asked about other F1 teams, Ecclestone said he is looking forward to the new Red Bull-Honda collaboration.

"I suggested this alliance to Red Bull three years ago," he said. "Honda is competitive by nature — just look at the bikes."

On the sport more generally, Ecclestone said F1 could survive without the FIA and its president Jean Todt.

"Jean did a good job of convincing Liberty that they need the FIA to change things. But F1 could even exist without them.

"The teams and promoters could write the rules themselves and race under another name," said Ecclestone.

"Personally I’m not for democracy, we need a dictator who says ’here are the rules’."

He also thinks it is possible Mercedes will not agree terms with Liberty for a 2021 Concorde Agreement.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t have an official team anymore," said Ecclestone.