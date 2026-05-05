Mercedes, Ford, Cadillac back V8 return as F1 momentum builds

Support for a return to V8 engines in Formula 1 is rapidly building - with key US manufacturers now openly backing the idea after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem declared the concept "will happen".

Speaking to the Detroit News, Cadillac owner General Motors as well as Ford both made clear where they stand.

"It’s great to see the FIA and Formula 1 already talking about what is the next set of regulations," said Ford Racing chief Mark Rushbrook.

"We are a stakeholder in the sport and we’ll share our point of view."

"But certainly, as a company that makes a lot of naturally aspirated V8s, we would love to see a V8 here."

GM president Mark Reuss struck a similar tone.

"I love V8s and the way they sound," he said.

"But we’re very respectful - as one of the newer teams - of the investment that was made in the V6 hybrids."

"So if Formula 1 and FIA and the teams say that we’re going to (go V8), we’ll be ready."

The backing from Detroit comes as momentum also builds inside the paddock.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed his team is also open to a shift.

"We are open to new engine regulations," he said.

"We love V8 engines. We have only fond memories of them, and from our perspective, it’s a true Mercedes engine."

But he cautioned against going too far.

"If we suddenly switch to naturally aspirated engines, we might look a bit ridiculous," Wolff added.

"Maybe we can get 800 hp out of the combustion engine and add another 400 hp of electric power to that."

Red Bull is also on board, despite its heavy investment in its all-new engine project.

"Red Bull Ford Powertrains is quite open to this idea," said Laurent Mekies.

"We had to start from scratch developing this generation of powertrain. At the same time, we’re excited about the new challenge."

Ferrari, meanwhile, is pushing for simplification.

"It’s crucial to reduce the insane engine budgets," said Frederic Vasseur.