Ricciardo ready to be beaten by Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo says he knows his old team Red Bull is likely to beat him this weekend in Melbourne.

The Australian has returned to his native country with new colours and a new goal — to help Renault join Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull in the fight for wins and titles.

"The battle we are in, with the entire midfield, looks really tight," Ricciardo told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

"I was aware when I signed the contract that it is very likely that they (Red Bull) would be ahead, at least in Melbourne," he added.

Ricciardo said he is determined that Renault succeeds.

"I don’t like promises, but I’ll do anything I can to make it happen," he said. "Nobody is happy to be in the midfield.

"Judging by what I’ve seen so far, I believe Renault has enough resources to do it. I think it’s attainable for us.

"It probably won’t be this year, but it’s not forever," said Ricciardo.