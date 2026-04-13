More F1 calendar changes likely amid Saudi pressure

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos believes the cancellation of April’s Middle East races may not be the end of the story, with fresh calendar changes now being actively discussed.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport’s De Stamtafel program, the Dutchman - who is closely involved with the Abu Dhabi GP - said pressure is mounting to reinstate the Saudi Arabian race later this year.

"I heard something else," he said.

"We know Aramco as the sponsor of Formula 1."

Indeed, Saudi oil giant Aramco is not only a major backer of the sport and the Aston Martin team but also deeply tied to the Saudi Arabian GP.

"They are promoting the event in Jeddah enormously, because that is their gem. Jeddah could yet come back to the calendar this year," Doornbos revealed.

The race was originally scheduled for April but was scrapped due to the Middle Eastern conflict.

However, Doornbos says a return is being explored - most likely at the end of the season. "They now say that they are moving Abu Dhabi for a week and that they are poking Jeddah in between," he said.

"That means you finish the season with four races in a row - Las Vegas, Qatar, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi."

Under that scenario, the Saudi Arabian GP would take place on December 6, with Abu Dhabi moving to December 13 - with its long-standing status as the season finale.

"Abu Dhabi has a contract that says they always host the final race. That has been the case for 15 years," Doornbos noted.

The reshuffle would create an intense end to the season, potentially adding to an already packed calendar.

"It will probably take a while before the calendar changes are confirmed," said Doornbos, with the final decision dependent on how the Middle East situation develops.