Malaysia rules out F1 return as rotation plan looms

Malaysia has poured cold water on speculation it could re-join the ever-expanding Formula 1 calendar.

Liberty Media is devising a rotation system to accommodate more host nations, with former venues like Portugal openly pushing for a return. But Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, told parliament last week that Sepang is not part of the plan.

"Hosting fees payable to Liberty Media are estimated at around RM300 million annually, with contracts typically lasting three to five years," she revealed, mentioning a sum equating to roughly $71 million per year, or up to $350 million over several years.

Maintaining the Sepang track to FIA Grade 1 standards also costs RM10 million per year - about US$2.36 million annually.

Yeoh argued the money would be better spent developing local sport: "RM 300 million could support sports programmes across 20 disciplines, benefiting 363 podium athletes and nearly 10,000 talent development athletes annually."

With Singapore entrenched on the calendar and Thailand preparing to join in 2028, Yeoh was blunt: "These factors combined mean that bringing F1 back to Malaysia is not in our current plans."

Sepang hosted Formula 1 from 1999 until 2017, before the government halted its involvement due to rising costs and declining attendance. Today, the circuit is focusing on MotoGP, with CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif warning: "We do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past. We let F1 go and now it is very hard to get it back.

"I hope we don’t make the same mistake with MotoGP."

Meanwhile, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Sport Bild he is prioritising a return to Germany: "Germany is Germany and it belongs to Formula 1. If anyone is seriously interested, they will find a way to contact me.

"But time is running out - there is a long list of countries waiting, with their prime ministers and royals who absolutely want to have a race."