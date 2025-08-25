400kph possible under 2026 rules - Wolff

Formula 1 could see top speeds approaching an unprecedented 400kph when the all-new 2026 regulations arrive, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims.

"When full power is deployed, we’ll be approaching the 400 km/h limit," he confirmed to Auto Motor und Sport.

From 2026, the cars will feature almost 500hp of electric power on top of a 575hp combustion engine, with triple the current electric boost - despite widespread concerns that the cars will be slower and Formula E-like in terms of aggressive driver management.

Active aerodynamics will flatten the wings on straights, producing record speeds - but also a new driving style, according to Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich.

"The car pushes like crazy out of the corners," said the Brazilian, who has spent a lot of time in the simulator with the 2026 model.

"You feel like you’re sitting on a rocket. Top speed is already reached halfway down the straight - then you coast to the braking point."

Critics fear the spectacle could resemble Formula E, with drivers lifting off mid-straight to manage battery charge. Wolff pushed back: "How can you criticise something that hasn’t even been fully developed yet?"

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali agreed: "It will be a different driving experience, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be worse. We’ll all get used to it quickly."

Technical chiefs also insist handling will improve. Mercedes’ James Allison said: "The handling will be more pleasant than with current cars. There will be less balance shift between slow and fast corners. It will be easier to keep the understeer and oversteer where you want it."

Williams boss James Vowles, meanwhile, advised patience: "Don’t listen to drivers who are driving the new cars in the simulator for the first time! Listen to those who are doing it for the fifth time!"

Drugovich, with several simulator sessions already, admitted: "It’s really fun in the corners because the high electric component means there’s always power. The sudden drop in power on the second half of the straight takes some getting used to."

As for the FIA, it continues to tweak the rules on energy management, with different limits for delivery and recuperation depending on the circuit. Audi’s Mattia Binotto warned: "Otherwise, we’ll be driving through the tunnel at 350 km/h in Monte Carlo."