Cadillac F1 rumours point to Bottas-Perez lineup

Cadillac looks set to reveal its first Formula 1 driver lineup, with strong rumours pointing to Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for the team’s debut in 2026.

Although Colton Herta had long been linked with the American entry, speculation now suggests the Indycar star will instead switch to Formula 2 next year in preparation for 2027.

"I’ve heard those rumours, too," Herta told IndyStar at the Milwaukee Mile. "That’s all it is right now, is rumours."

Perez, dropped at the end of 2024 by Red Bull, brings substantial Mexican backing, with his father even hinting at a done deal on social media. Bottas, now Mercedes reserve, was also rumoured to have turned down Alpine in favour of Cadillac.

Cadillac ambassador Mario Andretti told Blick: "Only believe what we communicate."

Former F1 driver Christian Danner, however, agrees the likely solution is Perez-Bottas. "Honestly, I don’t see Mick Schumacher happening, even though I would be happy about it," he told Express.

"The people in charge at Cadillac want a reliable solution, and those are Bottas and Perez. They’re Grand Prix winners."

Schumacher is instead expected to move from Alpine to Cadillac’s sportscar program, potentially doubling as F1 reserve.

Another name linked was Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich, with Fernando admitting to Marca that Brazilian deserves better. "It would be fantastic to see him in F1. He has incredible talent.

"He’s performed at the level the team asked of him, even with limited mileage. It will be interesting to see him with a permanent position."