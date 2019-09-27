Japanese GP || October 13 || 14h10 (Local time)

Liberty should sign two teams for 2021 - Ecclestone

"Do a deal with Ferrari and Red Bull"

3 October 2019
Bernie Ecclestone says he has a simple solution to end the gridlocked negotiations with teams over the 2021 rules.

More meetings are set to be held over the coming days and weeks as it emerges that about half of the teams are not currently willing to sign up for the proposed regulations.

The already-delayed deadline for finalisation of the 2021 rules is October 31.

Former F1 supremo Ecclestone has advice for his successors at Liberty Media.

"Do a deal with Ferrari and Red Bull," he said.

"Then you put a gun on the chest of all the others and say ’Take it or leave it’.

Ecclestone was also asked by Auto Motor und Sport about the absence at Sochi last weekend of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who the 88-year-old openly admires.

"He was in town, but had no time to go there," he said.

