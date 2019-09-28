Lando Norris to be managed by Mercedes - report

McLaren driver Lando Norris is set to be managed by Mercedes.

At Sochi, McLaren announced that from 2021, it will switch from Renault to Mercedes power on a long-term deal until at least 2024.

Italy’s Auto Moto claims the deal was brokered by Horatio Investments. That company was founded by Adam Norris, who is Lando’s millionaire father.

On Adam Norris’ bio page at the company website, it says he "invests strategically in areas of personal interest, such as Formula 1, equine sports and commercial property".

Auto Moto also reports that Lando Norris, 19, has just switched to the Mercedes driver management arm headed by team boss Toto Wolff.

It emerged recently that 2020 Renault driver Esteban Ocon will also remain managed by Mercedes.

Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul said recently that Mercedes will have "absolutely no rights" to Ocon for the period of his contract.

"The small difference is that his management company happens to be a racing team, and that’s Mercedes," he said.

Mercedes, McLaren and Horatio Investments have all been contacted for comment.