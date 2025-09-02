Mercedes launches hunt for next German F1 star

Mercedes has teamed up with Germany’s biggest motoring organisation ADAC to fully bankroll the rise of the country’s next Formula 1 hopeful.

Team boss Toto Wolff says the soaring costs of junior racing - 250,000 euros for karting, 1 million for Formula 4 - have priced out all but the richest families. "Nobody can afford that anymore without the support of the industry," he said at Zandvoort.

"As a German brand, we would like to have a German in Formula 1 again in a few years - someone we nurtured, like Kimi Antonelli or George Russell," Wolff added.

"We won’t do this half-heartedly with ADAC - we’ll do it to identify the best. We’re brutal in that regard."

ADAC - the German Automobile Club - already supports German drivers. But now, with Mercedes’ backing, standout youngsters from as young as 10 will be scouted, put through shootouts with identical equipment, and if successful, enjoy full financial support through the single-seater ladder.

Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius said he initiated the program personally.

"Perhaps we’ll find the next Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, or Nico Rosberg," he said. "We want to inspire and make it clear - there’s an opportunity, maybe one day you’ll be sitting in a Mercedes-AMG cockpit."

Wolfgang Durheimer, chairman of the ADAC sports foundation, welcomed the move. "Normal families don’t have the financial resources," he said.

"For this reason, all those who are financially unable to do so are eliminated early, even if they have talent. If this talent exists and is identified, then this family no longer needs to worry about financing their career."

Wolff also urged German companies to get involved.

"We’ll only continue if we see potential," he said. "But more than one individual could certainly be followed long-term if their performance compares favourably with international competition."