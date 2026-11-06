Lawson, Bottas face nervous wait over 2027 seats

Liam Lawson and Valtteri Bottas are both heading into the final phase of the season with their Formula 1 futures still unresolved.

Lawson increasingly sounds like a driver who fears Racing Bulls may already have decided to move on.

Asked in Brazil whether his recent run of strong results should be enough to secure the seat, the New Zealander said: "I don’t know."

"I don’t know what else they want me to do, but yeah, it’s just one of those things at the moment."

With most of the 2027 grid already settled, Lawson admitted the timing leaves him with few alternatives.

"When something like this is pushed all the way to the end, you’re left with not really any options," he said.

"It’s not the easiest situation."

He also admitted the uncertainty has taken some enjoyment out of his recent performances.

"When your future remains uncertain, it somewhat dampens the joy of what you’ve achieved," said the 24-year-old.

Bottas insists he in a different contractual position at Cadillac, but remains nervous as the team continues evaluating Colton Herta.

"I committed myself to a long-term project," the Finn insists. "I didn’t choose to have to fight for a racing seat in my very first year."

"It’s never nice to be confronted with such speculation. But that’s how this sport works."

Bottas insists his contract and the team’s feedback still give him confidence, but admitted he is waiting on the approval of GM and majority shareholder TWG.

"All these people have to agree before anything can be finalised," he said. "But I think that will happen soon."

"Nothing has changed at the moment," he added. "The team still seems satisfied with my work."

"I know what the goal is: a long-term project. And I know the terms of my contract."

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss has now told Racer magazine there is "absolutely" a scenario in which Bottas remains alongside Sergio Perez.

"We absolutely love Valtteri, and he’s done everything we’ve asked of him," he said. "I’m really even seeing him kind of step up and rise to the challenge."

"I like to see, as we’re learning drivers, what is he like under pressure?"

"We’re not in a hurry to make any decision here."

At the same time, Towriss also praised Herta.

"His FP1s have been strong, and so we’re seeing somebody who’s learning and building and making the case for a seat possibly for next year."

Bottas, meanwhile, says he is physically ready to return after his frightening suspension failure and crash in Mexico.

"My leg was sore for a couple of days - a normal muscle bruise, nothing serious. So everything is fine, I’m ready to get back behind the wheel of a car."