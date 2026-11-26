Frederik Vesti insists his Formula 1 dream remains alive despite missing out on Cadillac’s 2027 race seat, revealing that his behind-the-scenes work played a significant role in Mercedes’ championship-winning season.

The Danish driver, who turns 25 next year, spent around 250 nights in hotels during 2026 as Mercedes’ reserve driver and simulator specialist, according to Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

Vesti admitted he was disappointed when Cadillac confirmed it would retain Valtteri Bottas for 2027, but said a conversation with his manager, Dorte Riis Madsen, quickly helped put the setback into perspective.

"We quickly talked about how positive 2026 has been and how much faith it has given in the future," he said.

"We also know that Mercedes will support us even more than they already have. The year has only added to the belief that the goal of getting into Formula 1 can be achieved."

Vesti revealed that Mercedes had entrusted him with unusually important development responsibilities.

"Mercedes has used me as a bridge between the race track and the factory this year. Work has been done that you could call ’never seen before in Formula 1’.

"I can’t say more than that because it’s still very, very secret. But it’s some of the work that I’ve been able to do before and after the weekends that has made a huge difference for Mercedes."

He also believes his impressive Friday practice performance in Mexico, finishing less than a tenth behind world champion Kimi Antonelli, attracted attention beyond Mercedes.

"We’ve had a lot of good feedback, not just from Cadillac, but from several different teams, that they’re keeping an eye on me," he said.

"Especially a performance like Mexico gives us the opportunity to kick some doors open."

Vesti will return to the Mercedes cockpit for practice and the young driver test in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, following Paul Aron’s departure, Alpine has also arranged to use Vesti as a reserve for the final two races should Pierre Gasly or Franco Colapinto become unavailable.