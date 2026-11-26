Sebastian Vettel has revealed how Ferrari’s working culture undermined its championship ambitions during his own six seasons at Maranello, as the Italian team faces its latest internal crisis.

Speaking at the mo:re conference in Berlin, the four-time world champion suggested Ferrari’s determination to work harder often prevented it from addressing deeper problems.

"We were all exhausted. Because we kept running faster and faster, doing more and working even more hours. But the efficiency wasn’t there," Vettel said.

"I think what I learned during my time is that perhaps Ferrari lacked a bit of courage to change in that respect."

Vettel, who raced for Ferrari between 2015 and 2020, believes Mercedes consistently demonstrated a more effective approach.

"Back then, Mercedes regularly beat us. Especially owards the end of the year, when we lost touc," said the German.

He also recalled warning Ferrari about its deteriorating internal atmosphere.

"We’re too tense. We’re not relaxed. We’re not having as much fun. The camaraderie isn’t there. The trust isn’t there," he recalled telling the team.

The comments come as Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur struggles to contain the escalating conflict between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

McLaren boss and former Ferrari engineer Andrea Stella, however, sympathises with the Frenchman’s predicament.

"It is perhaps one of the toughest aspects of leading a Formula 1 team, because this is the only situation where you cannot simply say: ’Let’s act as one team’," Stella said.

"After all, drivers are also fighting for themselves. So yes, I certainly feel for all team principals, not just Fred."

Former F1 driver Christian Klien was less forgiving.

"The way Ferrari is currently presenting itself is simply unacceptable and unfair to the employees. They are throwing away a lot of points," he told Servus TV.

"The rules are there, but they’re not being followed. They urgently need to get their act together."

With another confrontation potentially looming in Qatar, Vasseur is publicly calling for unity.

"We go into the weekend in Qatar determined to react as a team and perform at the level we expect from ourselves," he said.