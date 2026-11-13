Lawson survives, Alguersuari explains Red Bull politics

Liam Lawson has finally secured his Racing Bulls seat for 2027, ending months of uncertainty that former Red Bull driver Jaime Alguersuari believes was about far more than performance.

Racing Bulls confirmed on Thursday that Lawson will remain alongside Arvid Lindblad, while Bulgarian Formula 2 contender Nikola Tsolov has been appointed reserve driver.

"We’re delighted to be continuing with Liam and Arvid for 2027," team boss Alan Permane said.

"I have no doubt that this is the best driver lineup for us."

But the long delay raised questions about who was really making the decision.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies repeatedly insisted it was entirely Racing Bulls’ responsibility, although veteran journalist Roger Benoit revealed a different account in Blick newspaper.

When asked weeks earlier why Lawson had not been renewed, Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer reportedly replied: "That’s not our decision. Other people decide that."

Benoit suggested the pressure came from Red Bull headquarters in Salzburg, where officials were keen to promote Tsolov.

Former Toro Rosso driver Alguersuari told Soy Motor that commercial considerations often outweigh sporting logic.

"Formula 1 is not just a sport but a business where many things happen every day, there are many commercial interests," he said.

Alguersuari recalled losing his own seat suddenly after 2011, despite turning down an offer from Lotus because he believed Red Bull would retain him.

"They waited until the last minute," he said.

"That’s Formula 1, it’s part of the game."

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya was also baffled that Lawson’s future had ever been in serious doubt.

"He really deserves that seat. He’s the best driver," Montoya told AS Colombia.

"He qualifies, he’s got the race pace, he does everything."

Lindblad, meanwhile, admitted his rookie season had become more difficult as Lawson’s performances improved.

"I have made good progress, although the last races were a bit more difficult," he told F1Maximaal.

"Sometimes I felt a bit stuck at the difficult moments."

Lawson welcomed the decision after helping Racing Bulls fight for fifth in the constructors’ championship.

"We’ve had a brilliant season together and the team has worked very hard to produce a fast car, which I’ve loved driving," he said.

"I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum forward with Arvid through to 2027."