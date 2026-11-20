Sergio Perez has welcomed Cadillac’s decision to retain Valtteri Bottas for 2027, but suggested the struggling American team has far more important problems than its driver lineup.

Bottas was finally confirmed for another season this week after months of speculation that American prospect Colton Herta could replace him.

"I’ve always said, I think the team has much more important things to focus on than drivers for now," Perez said in Las Vegas.

The Mexican, who has outperformed Bottas this season, pointed particularly to Cadillac’s operational shortcomings.

"Now we can take that distraction out of our way and make sure that operationally we can make good stops, can do good things, because the last few races operationally have been weak," said Perez.

He nevertheless praised his teammate’s experience and speed.

"I think I work well with Valtteri. I think he brings a lot of speed, a lot of experience to the team, and I think at this stage it’s crucial."

But he also made a pointed observation about their respective performances.

"I drive at a really good level, and I think anyone would have a hard time here," Perez said, while acknowledging that Bottas had suffered reliability problems.

Former F1 driver Mika Salo agreed that Cadillac had made the right decision.

"It was good that Cadillac continued with two experienced drivers who already have a good knowledge of the team’s operations," he told Finland’s Ilta-Sanomat.

Salo, who drove for Toyota during its debut F1 season in 2002, said Cadillac’s approach reminded him of the Japanese manufacturer’s early struggles.

However, he warned that the team must improve significantly next year.

"They should be fighting for points much more evenly and be involved in the second part of qualifying," Salo said.

"They can’t get stuck in this current state."