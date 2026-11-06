Aston admits concern, F1 admits Qatar ’contingency’ plan

Formula 1 is still publicly planning to race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but the scale of its contingency preparations is becoming increasingly clear.

Speaking to investors, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the championship remains on course to complete the season in the Gulf.

"This year, we currently remain on schedule to complete our season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi," he said.

But he also confirmed that a Plan B is active.

"We have a contingency plan, and as you can imagine, it’s quite important given the complexity of the logistics, administration, and sales."

Domenicali said F1 and the FIA are still monitoring the regional security situation and will avoid making "emotional decisions".

"We have shown ourselves to be as rational as possible and always creative and constructive to ensure that the championship could take place despite the complexity of the political situation," said the Italian.

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack admits the uncertainty is now filtering directly into the teams.

"Everyone reads the news and checks the internet," he said in Brazil.

"Team members receive questions from their families. Therefore, the more we can reassure them, the better."

"But it’s not always possible to do so. We can’t always offer absolute reassurance, because, often, even we don’t know what’s going to happen."

Krack said Aston Martin still trusts F1 to make the right call.

"We are convinced that F1 will not take any unnecessary risks," he said.

"They have much more information than we do, and if there were a serious risk, I am sure they would take the appropriate measures."

He also acknowledged the impact of reports about Iranian target lists that included hotels linked to F1 activity.

"People read this and the first thing they do is check if their hotel is on that list," admitted Krack.

"This kind of news doesn’t help at all right now, it only creates a lot of distraction and unnecessary fear."

Meanwhile, MotoGP’s Qatar weekend is providing a glimpse of how seriously Liberty Media is treating the risk.

Bild reports that organisers distributed a 13-page safety guide explaining what teams and media should do in the event of a missile alert - including seeking shelter immediately.

Some MotoGP personnel reportedly travelled to Qatar at the last possible moment, while others chose not to go at all and were replaced.

Formula 1 equipment is already moving towards the Gulf, with Bild reporting that catering freight has been sent to Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

At the same time, Pirelli is preparing tyres for both scenarios - dry Gulf conditions and a possible late-autumn race at Imola.