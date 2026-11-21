Sergio Perez has warned that some Cadillac employees need to leave the team, accusing certain personnel of being more interested in enjoying Formula 1 than working towards success.

The Mexican, who returned to the grid this season, believes the American newcomer must urgently establish a more demanding culture after a difficult debut campaign.

"For me it was very clear from day one that I wasn’t coming back to Formula 1 just for the sake of being here in F1," he said.

"With us being a new team, it kind of felt like a lot of people were just really happy just to be here and have a good time. This is not something I want to see in the team."

The former Red Bull driver insisted there was no place for that attitude.

"I think there is no room for anyone in this team that is just happy to be here," said Perez. "They need to be moving out because this is a team that we are going to be pushing super hard for the coming years to make sure we are able to progress."

He warned that 2027 would be crucial for Cadillac’s credibility.

"Next year is a crucial year for Cadillac to make sure that we are able to show our progress. Because otherwise we all know how this business works and the pressure can ramp up extremely fast."

Perez has also helped recruit former Red Bull engineer Craig Skinner, while experienced former Mercedes and Aston Martin aerodynamicist Eric Blandin has joined the operation.

"We all know how good they are, but this is a different project where we need to basically start putting this culture in place," Perez said.