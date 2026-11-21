Nike’s newly confirmed Formula 1 partnership could be followed by a deal with Cadillac, while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has taken a swipe at sponsors who abandoned his team after Lewis Hamilton’s departure.

Germany’s Bild newspaper reports that Nike has been in discussions with Cadillac for some time, with negotiations accelerating under former team principal Graeme Lowdon.

The American sportswear giant even supplied special shoes to Cadillac management at the Miami GP, and both parties reportedly remain interested in an agreement.

Cadillac currently uses Tommy Hilfiger apparel.

Bild also reveals that Nike previously considered a partnership with Mercedes, primarily because of Hamilton’s enormous global appeal.

However, that interest reportedly faded when the seven-time world champion switched to Ferrari in 2025.

Mercedes subsequently ended its long relationship with Puma and signed with Adidas.

Meanwhile, Wolff has revealed that some existing Mercedes sponsors also walked away because of Hamilton’s departure.

"I remember clearly when sponsors asked us who Kimi Antonelli was and that they didn’t want to be part of the journey because Lewis Hamilton was gone," Wolff told RTL in Las Vegas.

"I have a certain satisfaction about that because they clearly made the wrong decision."

With Antonelli now the 2026 world champion, Wolff added pointedly: "They’re with other teams now, and they can be happy with the results they achieve there."

Nike’s official F1 agreement begins in 2027, covering championship personnel, merchandise and F1 Academy.