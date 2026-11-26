Formula 1 is considering freezing development of its current V6 hybrid engines from mid-2028, amid concerns that Cadillac could gain an early advantage preparing for the sport’s planned switch to V8 power in 2030.

According to reports, existing manufacturers are worried that Cadillac’s decision to abandon its V6 program will allow General Motors to concentrate resources on the next generation of engines while its rivals continue developing two different power units.

One solution under consideration is a development freeze beginning around the summer of 2028 and remaining in place until the end of 2029.

That would allow Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, Audi and Red Bull-Ford to redirect resources towards their own V8 programs without sacrificing performance under the current regulations.

Cadillac had originally planned to introduce its own V6 engine in 2029 but will instead continue using Ferrari power until the V8 era begins.

CEO Dan Towriss welcomed the revised direction.

"We’re glad to see really the series coming together under the leadership of the FIA to set that direction for a V8 in 2030, so we’re super happy with that," he said.

"Our new power unit facility opens up on December 18th, so as a new manufacturer coming into the sport, the direction is obviously very helpful."

Towriss confirmed that Cadillac already has technical work underway on both engine concepts.

"For a period of time, we were working on both. So they’ve already got a V6 base to build off of, and working towards the V8."

The full 2030 technical regulations are not expected to be finalised until around mid-2027, with the proposed freeze still subject to agreement.