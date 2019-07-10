Kvyat ’calm’ amid Gasly speculation

Daniil Kvyat insists he is "calm" amid speculation about Pierre Gasly’s future at Red Bull.

With Gasly struggling at the senior team, boss Christian Horner told the media this week that the Frenchman needs to do a "control-alt-delete" reset.

"What I listen to is what is said inside when we are together at the factory," Gasly said at Silverstone.

"I’m pretty confident we will see changes and improvements soon. There is not much else to say."

If Gasly does not improve, former team driver Kvyat, currently at Toro Rosso, is in pole position to replace him.

"I do not look at other teams," the Russian said on Thursday.

"When the right moment comes, we will look at next season, negotiate and make a decision.

"For now everything is very calm and develops as it should. I have no news on this topic," Kvyat added.