Monza on verge of new five-year F1 contract

Monza is now on the cusp of sealing its place on the 2020 F1 calendar.

There had been doubts about the future not only of Monza, but also another historic venue on the current calendar, Silverstone.

A new British GP deal until 2024 has now been announced, and Italian GP boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani says Monza is all set to follow suit.

"Monza was dead but we have resurrected it, like Lazarus," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"We are going to renew until 2024 and we will enjoy this world event for another five years. We are very close (to that) with Liberty Media."