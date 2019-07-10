12 July 2019
Monza on verge of new five-year F1 contract
"Monza was dead but we have resurrected it"
Search
Monza is now on the cusp of sealing its place on the 2020 F1 calendar.
There had been doubts about the future not only of Monza, but also another historic venue on the current calendar, Silverstone.
A new British GP deal until 2024 has now been announced, and Italian GP boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani says Monza is all set to follow suit.
"Monza was dead but we have resurrected it, like Lazarus," he told Corriere dello Sport.
"We are going to renew until 2024 and we will enjoy this world event for another five years. We are very close (to that) with Liberty Media."
Circuits
12 July 2019
add_circle Vettel not keen on ’fancy’ London GP
12 July 2019
add_circle Perez welcomes new gravel at Silverstone
10 July 2019
add_circle Formula 1 to race at Silverstone for the next five years
10 July 2019
add_circle Announcement scheduled for new British GP deal
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
12 July 2019
add_circle Lehto tips Bottas to keep Mercedes seat
12 July 2019
add_circle Monza on verge of new five-year F1 contract
12 July 2019
add_circle Kvyat ’calm’ amid Gasly speculation
12 July 2019
add_circle Refugees found in Ferrari team truck
12 July 2019