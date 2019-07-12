Silverstone, FP1: Gasly leads first practice in Great-Britain

Pierre Gasly sets the pace for Red Bull in the first session at Silverstone, beating Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was 4th in front of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

The FP1 was notable for a number of off-track moments on the newly-resurfaced Silverstone circuit. And Romain Grosjean had the worst moment when he spun his car at the pitlane exit, taking the front wing off his Haas VF-19 car.

The session was red flagged for a short while with a car off track. Kimi Raikkonen was forced to park his Alda following an issue on his car, causing a red flag period halfway through the session.

It also rained for a while during the second half of the 90 minutes but not enough to stop Gasly’s effort to take 1st place in the last minutes.