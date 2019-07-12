Silverstone, FP1: Gasly leads first practice in Great-Britain
Grosjean crashes in pit lane
Pierre Gasly sets the pace for Red Bull in the first session at Silverstone, beating Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton was 4th in front of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.
The FP1 was notable for a number of off-track moments on the newly-resurfaced Silverstone circuit. And Romain Grosjean had the worst moment when he spun his car at the pitlane exit, taking the front wing off his Haas VF-19 car.
The session was red flagged for a short while with a car off track. Kimi Raikkonen was forced to park his Alda following an issue on his car, causing a red flag period halfway through the session.
It also rained for a while during the second half of the 90 minutes but not enough to stop Gasly’s effort to take 1st place in the last minutes.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:27.173
|25
|02
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W10
|1:27.629
|29
|03
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:28.009
|21
|04
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W10
|1:28.122
|26
|05
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF90
|1:28.253
|21
|06
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF90
|1:28.304
|21
|07
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault RS19
|1:29.031
|21
|08
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS19
|1:29.244
|24
|09
|Alex Albon
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:29.093
|26
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:29.162
|31
|11
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:29.170
|23
|12
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:29.453
|27
|13
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:29.500
|26
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:29.657
|25
|15
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:30.099
|24
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:30.605
|24
|17
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:30.741
|25
|18
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:30.747
|12
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:30.811
|22
|20
|Robert Kubica
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:32.121
|27