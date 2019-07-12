British GP || July 14 || 14h10 (Local time)

Silverstone, FP1: Gasly leads first practice in Great-Britain

Grosjean crashes in pit lane

By Olivier Ferret

12 July 2019 - 12:36
Silverstone, FP1: Gasly leads first (...)

Pierre Gasly sets the pace for Red Bull in the first session at Silverstone, beating Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was 4th in front of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

The FP1 was notable for a number of off-track moments on the newly-resurfaced Silverstone circuit. And Romain Grosjean had the worst moment when he spun his car at the pitlane exit, taking the front wing off his Haas VF-19 car.

The session was red flagged for a short while with a car off track. Kimi Raikkonen was forced to park his Alda following an issue on his car, causing a red flag period halfway through the session.

It also rained for a while during the second half of the 90 minutes but not enough to stop Gasly’s effort to take 1st place in the last minutes.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Pierre Gasly Red Bull Honda RB15 1:27.173 25
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:27.629 29
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 1:28.009 21
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:28.122 26
05 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:28.253 21
06 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:28.304 21
07 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:29.031 21
08 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:29.244 24
09 Alex Albon Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:29.093 26
10 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:29.162 31
11 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:29.170 23
12 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:29.453 27
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:29.500 26
14 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:29.657 25
15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:30.099 24
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:30.605 24
17 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:30.741 25
18 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:30.747 12
19 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:30.811 22
20 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes FW42 1:32.121 27
