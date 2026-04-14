Kubica warns Antonelli over social media as Leclerc steps back

Robert Kubica has urged championship leader Kimi Antonelli to cut back on social media and focus fully on his title bid.

Speaking to SportMediaset, the former F1 driver was blunt in his advice to the 19-year-old, who leads the standings after back-to-back wins from pole.

"I hope he concentrates fully on racing," Kubica said.

"I see him occasionally doing too much nonsense on Instagram. Although that certainly attracts attention, he shouldn’t waste energy on that right now.

"His only focus must be on winning the championship."

Despite the warning, Kubica believes Antonelli has what it takes to go all the way.

"I don’t see why he couldn’t," he added.

"Formula 1 is a sport that comes with immense pressure. He has dealt with a lot of that in the past, especially last year.

"But he is surrounded by people who care about him, who have invested a lot of time and money in him and recognise his exceptional talent. Now he is repaying that trust."

Kubica’s comments come in contrast to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who has revealed he has effectively stepped away from social media altogether.

"For many years, I was online a lot in general, but I realised that it changed the perception of certain performances I had in races," he said on the BSMT podcast.

"All it took was one good or bad moment in my race, and everything else was kind of forgotten.

"Yes that made me change my approach to social media a bit. Now I obviously choose all the photos, all the captions, because the important thing for me is that social media must always be something genuine.

"But I’m not on social media anymore because today, everything is commented on, good or bad, and for me, that affects me a bit.

"I preferred to leave it aside. So, I don’t go on social media anymore."