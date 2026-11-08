Komatsu: It wasn’t easy, but I’m at peace with myself

Esteban Ocon’s shock dismissal from Haas could now become a legal dispute, with Toto Wolff suggesting team boss Ayao Komatsu had reached the end of his patience with the Frenchman.

Ocon has denied that any physical violence occurred during his confrontation with Komatsu in Mexico, but the team continues to refuse to explain exactly what happened.

According to Speed Week, the dispute may now centre on whether Ocon’s behaviour constituted a breach of contract, or whether Haas was legally entitled to remove him.

Komatsu, speaking again in Brazil, insisted he had acted professionally.

"It wasn’t easy, but I’m at peace with myself," he said.

"When I told my team on Saturday morning that Esteban would no longer be racing, they were surprised. But I couldn’t go into details with them either."

Mercedes boss Wolff, whose organisation still manages Ocon, offered particularly revealing comments about the split.

"I think at the end it came to the point where Ayao needed to represent the team and protect the team from certain rhetoric," said the Mercedes boss.

"And on the other side, Esteban felt personally that he wasn’t wrong in the things he said."

Wolff suggested Komatsu had every right to draw a line.

"You’ve got to respect that at the end, the team calls the shots. The team principal needs to decide when it’s enough, and that is what Ayao did," said the Austrian.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur, who helped Ocon reach Formula 1 alongside Wolff, was more guarded.

"To comment on what’s happened in another team, it’s difficult," he said.

"I don’t know what’s happened between Ayao and Haas, the team and the driver. I don’t want to make any comment."

Ocon is now linked with a reserve role at Aston Martin for 2027.

"I don’t say it’s over," said Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane. "He’s had a very good career in Formula 1, a very strong career, and he’s a quick guy."