Formula 1 drivers were asked to judge each other’s controversial incidents using an interactive classroom-style quiz during an unusual FIA meeting in Qatar, with three recent clashes involving Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc among the cases examined.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the traditional end-of-season meeting between drivers and stewards turned into an anonymous survey using ’Kahoot!’ - an educational platform commonly used in schools.

Drivers were shown incidents from the 2026 season and asked to select their preferred penalty, or no penalty at all, using their smartphones.

The anonymous voting allowed the FIA to compare its decisions with drivers’ opinions without individuals being influenced by their more outspoken colleagues.

New world champion Kimi Antonelli welcomed the exercise.

"It was good for the stewards to see how we see certain scenarios and to give them our point of view," he said.

"The good thing is that most of us in the room were all aligned on the episodes that we saw."

Although some incidents produced disagreement, there was reportedly little appetite for a major overhaul of the existing racing guidelines.

"Some scenarios are so borderline that it’s so hard to establish who is at fault, and instead of giving a penalty it should just be a racing incident," Antonelli explained.

However, one potentially significant change discussed was a new penalty that would automatically demote a driver by one position in the final classification, rather than adding 5-10 seconds to their race time.

Drivers also discussed restoring the practice of ordering competitors to immediately surrender positions gained illegally.

"We talked a lot about cutting a corner while trying an overtake, and we said that the most efficient thing would be just tell the driver to drop the position straight away," Antonelli said.

"Even if you get a time penalty, sometimes if you have a pace in hand you can just build that gap and then it’s fine, whilst if you give straight the position back is more fair as well."

Max Verstappen also supported the discussions.

"It’s good to do that. Also for them to hear us and our voices of what we think a penalty should be or not," he said.

Lewis Hamilton attended despite skipping last year’s meeting, while Fernando Alonso was absent through illness and Lance Stroll also stayed away.

The FIA will now consider the feedback before deciding whether to adjust its penalty procedures for 2027.